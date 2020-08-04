https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/four-times-many-americans-would-prefer-more-police-rather-less-poll?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

More than 40% of Americans would prefer to see a greater police presence in their neighborhoods, a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen reveals.

Just 12% of respondents to the poll said they’d prefer less police presence where they live, while 37% said they would favor neither more nor less police patrols in their neighborhoods. In total, over three-quarters of all Americans would like to see police presence in their area either remain the same or increase. (Only 7% of respondents said they were “not sure.”)

The relatively high police favorability numbers come even after several months of sustained anti-police activism championed by Black Lives Matter and other progressive groups. Critics have claimed that American police forces are inherently racist and/or fascistic and that they should be “defunded” or outright abolished.

The national survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted Jul. 30 – Aug. 1, 2020 by Scott Rasmussen, a polling veteran. The margin of sampling error is +/- 2.8% for full sample.

