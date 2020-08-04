https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/04/nevada-approves-mail-in-voting-will-send-ballots-to-all-registered-voters/
The state of Nevada has approved a plan to implement sweeping vote-by-mail procedures for the November election, including sending ballots to the homes of every single registered voter in the state, as reported by CNN. The legislation was passed through the state legislature, which is controlled by Democrats, along party lines. Governor Steve Sisolak (D-Nev.) […]
