NFL legend Herschel Walker says he fully supports “American lives matter” — because he is an American first and foremost.

Walker has also spoken out in condemnation of kneeling protests over the last several days.

What are the details?

In a Monday night social media post, Walker detailed what he referred to as a disturbing incident that he witnessed Sunday night during a workout.

He captioned the now-viral video, “America wake up … if we love our Country, let’s speak up, stand up and protect it!”

“I saw a bunch of people holding a BLM sign burning the Holy Bible, flag of the United States of America, and a cross,” he said. “I started thinking, NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB — is this the people you’re supporting right now? Is it the movement? Is it the organization? Because I don’t think that’s right.”

He continued, “We cannot continue to sweep stuff underneath the rug because sooner or later we’re going to stumble. People, are we being fooled?”

That same evening, Walker appeared on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” where he blasted athletes for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

He also defended Jonathan Isaac, prominent NBA player who refuses to kneel, and insists it’s his duty to respect God and country.

“Why does a player need to decide who he is for?” he asked. “What BLM are you supporting? … The organization is not something that speaks for a lot of people.”

He later added, “I’m for ‘American Lives Matter’ because I’m an American.”

‘What is your endgame?’

The Heisman Trophy winner from Georgia has been very vocal about the national anthem protests over the last several days.

On Saturday, Walker told Fox News’ Jeannine Pirro that it “hurts” to see professional athletes taking a knee during the national anthem.

“We were taking a knee a couple years ago and what did it accomplish? I said, ‘Guys, what is your endgame? What do you want? No one is saying what they want,” Walker reasoned. “I saw where they say they want justice for Breonna [Taylor] and I do too, but what does that mean? Why don’t people give solutions rather than do things against the greatest country, which is the United States of America?”

