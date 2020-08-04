https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/national-security-adviser-robert-obrien/2020/08/04/id/980478

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien is back at work at the White House after a mild case of coronavirus, Politico reports.

An administration official told Politico O’Brien was cleared by doctors to resume in-person duties on Tuesday.

After his coronavirus diagnosis, he worked remotely from home. He has a secure facility in his home that allows him to view classified information.

He returned to the White House after he received two negative tests in a row and was asymptomatic for a week. The official said his return to work is consistent with CDC guidelines.

When he tested positive for the virus, he experienced mild, cold-like symptoms, according to Politico.

He got the virus while on vacation with his family. Politico reports his daughter became ill first and he tested positive on July 23. National Security Council staff who interacted with O’Brien did get tested.

