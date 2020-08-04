https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/nyc-judge-orders-election-officials-count-thousands-mail-ballots-previously-declared-invalid-not-postmarks/

A Manhattan judge on Monday ordered election officials to count thousands of mail-in ballots previously declared invalid for not having postmarks or arriving after the June 23 primary.

Most of the ballots arrived at the elections board AFTER the primary election.

This is why President Trump has been speaking out against mail-in ballots.

It has been over a month since the primary and ballots are still being counted.

Now a judge is giving the post office massive power.

The New York Post reported:

A federal judge ordered election officials to count thousands of mail-in ballots throughout New York State that were declared invalid for not having a post-mark or arriving at offices shortly after the June 23 primary. In granting the preliminary injunction Monday, Manhattan Judge Analisa Torres said the plaintiffs who brought the suit — including congressional candidate Suraj Patel and Brooklyn Assembly candidate Emily Gallagher — had proved that voters were disenfranchised and denied their constitutional rights after being encouraged to vote by absentee ballot during the coronavirus pandemic. A major problem: Thousands of ballots that had stamps pre-paid by New York State were not post-marked by the Postal Service, particularly those coming from Brooklyn voters. But most other ballots were post-marked. If such a post-marked ballot was not received by election officials by June 23, it was not counted.

“When voters have been provided with absentee ballots and assured that their votes on those ballots will be counted, the state cannot ignore a later discovered, systemic problem that arbitrarily renders those ballots invalid,” Torres wrote in her ruling.

And just like that a judge throws election laws away.

In NYC, a judge ruled ballots without postmarks count, even if they arrived 2 days after the election. This gives the post office huge power. The morning after a close election, ballot harvesting and no postmarks can change results. https://t.co/EONYKSwWKr — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) August 4, 2020

