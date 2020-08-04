https://hannity.com/media-room/nypd-report-robberies-in-manhattans-ultra-rich-neighborhoods-surge-286-compared-to-2019/

Manhattan’s wealthiest zip codes are seeing a “significant uptick” in violent crime and robberies as other locations are seeing the highest level of shootings and murders in years.

“A portion of New York City’s Upper East Side, which reportedly boasts residents such as billionaire Glenn Dubin and hedge funder John Paulson, has been riddled with a recent uptick in crime, including a weekend gunpoint robbery spree, police said,” reports Fox News.

“Over roughly the past month, the precinct has seen robberies skyrocket 286% compared with the same period last year, with 27 reported incidents, the precinct wrote on Twitter. Five of them were gunpoint robberies,” adds Fox.

🚨CRIME UPDATE:

We’re experiencing a significant uptick in robberies (27) in last 28-days (286% increase compared to 2019) (5) of those robberies were at gunpoint [mapped below ⇊] pic.twitter.com/vNb40nK7Uw — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) August 3, 2020

Gunpoint robbery spree on the Upper East Side ends with 3️⃣ arrests. Stellar work by our officers this weekend—responding to THREE separate robberies on the UES over a 1-hour period, tracking down/arresting THREE criminals responsible, & recovering this illegal loaded firearm. pic.twitter.com/x0rKiGZ4lV — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) August 3, 2020

“We’re experiencing a significant uptick in robberies (27) in last 28-days (286% increase compared to 2019)” reports the NYPD 19th Precinct.

