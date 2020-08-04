https://hannity.com/media-room/ocasio-cortez-the-squad-has-succeeded-because-we-dont-get-shook/

CORTEZ ERUPTS: AOC Blasts Trump’s ‘Hostility to Muslim People’ Hours After Deadly New Zealand Attack

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.15.19

Embattled Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed President Trump hours after a devastating mass shooting killed 49 people at two New Zealand mosques Friday; saying the Commander-in-Chief harbors widespread “hostility to Muslim people.”

“Daily reminder that we have a **Muslim Ban** in this country made out of the President’s hostility to Muslim people w/ little-to-no supporting evidence, and a Republican Party that tolerates it,” tweeted Ocasio-Cortez

Cortez’ comments come hours after a gunman opened fire at two New Zealand Houses of Worship; taking the lives of 49 people and injuring countless more.

President Trump condemned the attack within minutes; describing the assault as a “vicious act of hate.”

CORTEZ ERUPTS: AOC Accuses President Trump of ‘Looking the Other Way’ on ‘White Supremacists’

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.19.19

Embattled Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez escalated her war-of-words with the White House this week; viciously accusing President Trump of “looking the other way” when it comes to attacks committed by “white supremacists.”

“White supremacists committed the largest # of extremist killings in 2017. What the President is saying here: ‘if you engage in violent acts of white supremacy, I will look the other way.’ Understand that this is deliberate. This is why we can’t afford to sit on the sidelines,” tweeted Cortez.

President Trump forcefully condemned last week’s deadly attack on a New Zealand mosque that left 49 people dead; calling the event a “vicious act of hate.”

“The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all!” he added.

