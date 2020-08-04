https://hannity.com/media-room/ocasio-cortez-the-squad-has-succeeded-because-we-dont-get-shook/

CORTEZ ERUPTS: AOC Blasts Trump’s ‘Hostility to Muslim People’ Hours After Deadly New Zealand Attack

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.15.19

Embattled Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed President Trump hours after a devastating mass shooting killed 49 people at two New Zealand mosques Friday; saying the Commander-in-Chief harbors widespread “hostility to Muslim people.”

“Daily reminder that we have a **Muslim Ban** in this country made out of the President’s hostility to Muslim people w/ little-to-no supporting evidence, and a Republican Party that tolerates it,” tweeted Ocasio-Cortez

Daily reminder that we have a **Muslim Ban** in this country made out of the President’s hostility to Muslim people w/ little-to-no supporting evidence, and a Republican Party that tolerates it. There is so much work to do. Repealing the Ban is square 1.https://t.co/dqrCsedMrt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019

Cortez’ comments come hours after a gunman opened fire at two New Zealand Houses of Worship; taking the lives of 49 people and injuring countless more.

President Trump condemned the attack within minutes; describing the assault as a “vicious act of hate.”