https://hannity.com/media-room/ocasio-cortez-the-squad-has-succeeded-because-we-dont-get-shook/
CORTEZ ERUPTS: AOC Blasts Trump’s ‘Hostility to Muslim People’ Hours After Deadly New Zealand Attack
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.15.19
Embattled Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed President Trump hours after a devastating mass shooting killed 49 people at two New Zealand mosques Friday; saying the Commander-in-Chief harbors widespread “hostility to Muslim people.”
“Daily reminder that we have a **Muslim Ban** in this country made out of the President’s hostility to Muslim people w/ little-to-no supporting evidence, and a Republican Party that tolerates it,” tweeted Ocasio-Cortez
Daily reminder that we have a **Muslim Ban** in this country made out of the President’s hostility to Muslim people w/ little-to-no supporting evidence, and a Republican Party that tolerates it.
There is so much work to do. Repealing the Ban is square 1.https://t.co/dqrCsedMrt
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019
Cortez’ comments come hours after a gunman opened fire at two New Zealand Houses of Worship; taking the lives of 49 people and injuring countless more.
President Trump condemned the attack within minutes; describing the assault as a “vicious act of hate.”
CORTEZ ERUPTS: AOC Accuses President Trump of ‘Looking the Other Way’ on ‘White Supremacists’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.19.19
Embattled Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez escalated her war-of-words with the White House this week; viciously accusing President Trump of “looking the other way” when it comes to attacks committed by “white supremacists.”
“White supremacists committed the largest # of extremist killings in 2017. What the President is saying here: ‘if you engage in violent acts of white supremacy, I will look the other way.’ Understand that this is deliberate. This is why we can’t afford to sit on the sidelines,” tweeted Cortez.
White supremacists committed the largest # of extremist killings in 2017.
What the President is saying here: “if you engage in violent acts of white supremacy, I will look the other way.”
Understand that this is deliberate. This is why we can’t afford to sit on the sidelines. https://t.co/yUwUXzhBoE
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 18, 2019
President Trump forcefully condemned last week’s deadly attack on a New Zealand mosque that left 49 people dead; calling the event a “vicious act of hate.”
“The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all!” he added.