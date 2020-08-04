http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/roBvVMkyZh0/

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Vice President Mike Pence stated that “absentee balloting is perfectly acceptable.” Because people have to apply for absentee ballots and signatures are checked, but “universal, mail-in voting, where you’re going to see literally ballots showered all across the state” is “ripe for fraud.”

Pence stated, “Look, the right to vote, the one person, one vote right is at the very center of our democracy, and the president’s made it very clear that we’re not going to stand idly by while you see Democrat states and Democrat governors use the backdrop of the coronavirus to send millions of ballots all across their states and all across this country. Let’s be clear though, Laura, absentee balloting is perfectly acceptable. You have to apply for an absentee ballot, signatures are checked, it’s confirmed, it has a long tradition, and we want to encourage any American that is not able to go to the polling place for any reason to apply for an absentee ballot today. But this universal, mail-in voting, where you’re going to see literally ballots showered all across the state — it’s just — it is ripe for fraud.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

