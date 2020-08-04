https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/in-person-voting-ballots-pandemic/2020/08/04/id/980432

More than half of U.S. adults said in-person voting presents either a large or moderate risk in a new survey.

Key results in the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index poll:

21% said voting in person presents a large risk to their health and well-being.

31% said voting in person presents a moderate risk to their health and well-being.

64% of Democrats, 59% of independents, and 29% of Republicans said voting in person is a large or moderate risk.

“I think what we’re seeing is a more generalized sense of risk,” said Cliff Young, the president of Ipsos U.S. Public Affairs. “Democrats and independents tend to be closer together on the risk stuff, and Republicans are father away. Voting is just one of those domains.”

Democrats are pushing for expanded mail-in voting in the November election because of the coronavirus pandemic, while President Donald Trump is pushing back on it over fears that it will lead to voter fraud and mishandled ballots.

The Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index poll was conducted among 1,129 U.S. adults from July 31 to Aug. 3. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

