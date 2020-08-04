https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kentucky-mcconnell-mcgrath/2020/08/04/id/980480

Fifty-three percent of likely voters in Kentucky favor Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, while 36% support Democrat Amy McGrath in the state’s Senate race, according to a new Morning Consult poll.

Here are how the results of the poll, released Tuesday, break down.

84% of Republican voters in Kentucky favor McConnell, compared to 12% of Democrats, who back his reelection effort. 45% of independents prefer McConnell.

79% of Democrats in Kentucky back McGrath, while 7% of Republicans prefer her. 33% of independents favor her.

59% back President Donald Trump in Kentucky, compared to 35% who favor Joe Biden.

The poll, conducted July 24 – Aug. 2, surveyed 793 likely voters in Kentucky. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

