We regret to inform you that the 1990 film “Kindergarten Cop” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger has been canceled — literally — because a movie that portrays a cop in a nice way is now the same thing a “Birth of a Nation”:

Oh, and the white woman who got the film canceled “once wrote a book in the first person of a woman of color,” if you were curious who was behind this farce:

Portland is really outdoing itself with this one:

Yep:

” If we had real artists, they would be rebelling against this crap”:

And we eagerly await Arnold’s reaction:

