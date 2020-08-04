https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/04/portland-screening-of-kindergarten-cop-canceled-after-getting-compared-to-birth-of-a-nation/

We regret to inform you that the 1990 film “Kindergarten Cop” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger has been canceled — literally — because a movie that portrays a cop in a nice way is now the same thing a “Birth of a Nation”:

“It’s true Kindergarten Cop is only a movie. So are Birth of a Nation and Gone With the Wind, but we recognize films like those are not ‘good family fun.’” https://t.co/dBsp9GZCIS — Willamette Week (@wweek) August 4, 2020

Oh, and the white woman who got the film canceled “once wrote a book in the first person of a woman of color,” if you were curious who was behind this farce:

This is completely ridiculous. FYI, I know the “author” who complained about “Kindergarten Cop” & she’s a white woman who once wrote a book in the first person voice of a woman of color. YES, REALLY 🤦🏻‍♀️ #BecausePortland https://t.co/w1NTJNXFvO — Tara Dublin Doesn’t Want You to Get Sick 😷 (@taradublinrocks) August 4, 2020

Portland is really outdoing itself with this one:

An outdoor screening of Kindergarten Cop — filmed in Oregon — was cancelled in Portland after critics compared it to Birth of a Nation. https://t.co/ilD2RKoIj3 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 4, 2020

Yep:

More like Stupidity of a Nation. https://t.co/Cde81cgb6N — WhiteHousePressCorps (@whpresscorps) August 4, 2020

” If we had real artists, they would be rebelling against this crap”:

The people who see art, books, movies, and shows as tools of propaganda, indoctrination, a coercive force for conformity and groupthink, wokeness, etc. are literally some of the very worst people in the planet. If we had real artists, they would be rebelling against this crap. https://t.co/ewYkbMOccQ — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) August 4, 2020

And we eagerly await Arnold’s reaction:

Kinda want comment from @Schwarzenegger on this one. https://t.co/JorMxf7lRD — Matthew Stinson (@stinson) August 4, 2020

