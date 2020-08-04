https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/progressive-leader-michigan-rep-tlaib-wins-tuesdays-democratic-primary?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a leader in the House Democrats’ progressive wing, has won her Tuesday primary race.

The Associated Press on Wednesday called the race. With 87 percent of the vote counted, Tlaib was leading challenger Brenda Jones by a 61,090-to-31,487 margin.

The race was a rematch of Tlaib’s 2018 primary contest with Jones, president of the Detroit City Council.

