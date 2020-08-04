https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/03/reflections-on-the-revolution/

beautiful marble building is nestled at the center of Mount Vernon Square in Washington, D.C. In front, the words “A University for the People” are carved into its grand stone benches. Its entablature is emblazoned with “Science—Poetry—History.” And though several other engravings would suggest that this remarkable edifice is the Washington Public Library—a gift of […]

The post Reflections on the Revolution appeared first on American Greatness.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

