https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/04/reimagining-l-a-county-proposal-would-redistribute-880-million-from-law-enforcement-and-court-system-to-social-programs/

We’ve heard of cities like Minneapolis rushing to defund the police as quickly as they can, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio recently cut $1 billion from the police department. Los Angeles County wants to take it much further and put on the November ballot a proposal to redirect hundreds of millions of dollars toward low-income areas and social programs.

BREAKING: L.A. County Board of Supervisors votes 4-1 to put “Reimagining L.A. County” proposal on November ballot for voters. It would strip $880 million away from Sheriff’s Department, court system, DA’s office, and redistribute it to low income areas/social programs. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 4, 2020

Supervisor Kathryn Barger was the lone “no” vote, saying this proposal was rushed, wasn’t transparent, had no feedback from stakeholders, and could result in job cuts to county employees as well as budget issues down the road. Other Supervisors say let the voters decide. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 4, 2020

The proposal would mandate at least 10% of NCC (net county cost) funding would be earmarked towards social programs, and law enforcement/legal system would be restricted from using that money in the future. Current NCC is $8.8 billion, so 10% would be $880 million set aside. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 4, 2020

It’s a shame that the government hasn’t funded any social programs until now.

“Low income areas” = pork + patronage.

You know that money isn’t going to anybody who needs it. And they’ll need more, now that nobody’s coming to save them from crime. — Human Shield Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) August 4, 2020

Well at least the voters get to decide instead of having no say. Hopefully people will be wise enough to shoot this down. It’s a really bad idea. — 🇺🇸MeLyn🇺🇸 (@BluMyst) August 4, 2020

If the citizens vote it in they better not move to my city. — Adam Taylor (@spaceottter1203) August 4, 2020

Gonna get voted in just in time for a new round of riots. — Make California Red Again 🇺🇲 / RIP Captain Dorn (@6lackelonmusk) August 4, 2020

I hope the carnage will be televised — elderzweibel (@elderzweibel) August 5, 2020

I do like that it is being put to a vote. This is how these issues should be handled. I hope to hell it doesn’t pass but cheers for doing it the right way. — RJDJR (@rjdjr_dot_com) August 4, 2020

What will these be different from these “social programs” versus the ones we already spend so much on for so many decades The activists act like we don’t spent a fortune on social programs already

We need a change culturally. Aka two parents raising kids etc — Make L.A Great Again 🇺🇸 (@GuiltyHonkey) August 4, 2020

Well, we will see if the people in LA want to vote for their eventual death due to the rise in crime or if they have had enough. If they have had enough they need to vote out the 4 who agreed to put this stupid idea on the ballot. — JustForThought (@JustForThought8) August 5, 2020

“Reimagining L.A. County” polled a whole lot better than “Defund the Police.” — PulpFictionBookStore (@PulpFictionStor) August 5, 2020

And they’ll never be able to track a dime of that money. — Annie ✨ (@TheBoudicca) August 5, 2020

Low income areas/social programs? So…..slush fund? — Michael Parrish (@Darjok64) August 4, 2020

Yeah, cuz those social programs arent aready a souless void where money magically disappears without making its way to the intended source. — Jenn the Pessimist 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇫🇷✊ (@NameGoesHere772) August 5, 2020

Low income areas means we can misappropriate funds, pay ourselves & our buddies because no one has the $ to hire a lawyer to challenge us in court or keep us accountable. — Evan J Bender 🇺🇸 (@Only1BENDER) August 5, 2020

Politicians will suck up the extra money, to their own pockets. There will be more tents, and more homeless on the streets. More feces on the streets. Zero tourism. — DiGriz (@TheDigriz) August 5, 2020

Get ready to destroy low income communities and policing. L.A will officially become garbage. — Edgar Blood (@blood_edgar) August 5, 2020

LMFAO all the billions of dollars confiscated from Californians for “low income areas/programs” have disappeared. How many more does it take to clean the shit off the street? — christian (@kushtiannn) August 5, 2020

Because millions really helped the homeless. 🙄 — Amy A (@AmyAllen0521) August 5, 2020

There needs to be a clear explanation and accountability for the so called social programs. They have allocated billions for these programs and nothing changes and there is no accountability for the money. — Aceblue 45 (@45Aceblue) August 5, 2020

They already tried this after the Rodney King riots. The program was called Rebuild LA. The program was a disaster. The only people that benefited were the politicians and their buddies that were issued contracts. Not one penny was for its intended use. — !Ray_Ray! (@CookieMunchr714) August 5, 2020

And where will the money go? More bureaucrats to run new programs and departments, the leaders of community groups/activists and virtually nothing getting to the people they claim they will help. Like always. — PetsareNOTdisposable⭐⭐⭐ (@LrElias3) August 5, 2020

LA….doomed from the top down. — Skavin Bigglesworth (@Skavin63) August 4, 2020

Time to move away — Manny Saltiel (@manway613) August 5, 2020

I’m out of here. — Jeshurun (ישורון) (@JAYBAY810) August 4, 2020

This will be the end of LA. It will be Escape From LA. — CJ (@vinolover4life) August 5, 2020

They’ll end up voting for it, won’t they?

Related:

‘Not just the fringe, folks’: Minneapolis City Council announces veto-proof majority for ‘commitment to disbanding’ the police https://t.co/Sg79Zs3sw4 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 7, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

