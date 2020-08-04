https://www.theepochtimes.com/rep-ken-buck-radical-left-tactics-to-divide-america-rewrite-history_3449561.html

Violence and calls for “revolution” have engulfed Portland, Oregon and other major U.S. cities. Rioters have attacked police officers with rocks, bottles, bricks, and fireworks. Authorities have responded with tear gas, rubber bullets, pepper balls, and arrests.

How did we get here? And what is really at stake?

In this episode, we sit down with Colorado Congressman Ken Buck to discuss his new book “Capitol of Freedom: Restoring American Greatness,” which takes readers on a journey through the halls of the U.S. Capitol to understand the principles that make America exceptional and that are now under siege.

We also explore foreign threats to America, and Congressman Buck’s push to ban government employees from using the Chinese-owned TikTok app on their phones.

This is American Thought Leaders , and I’m Jan Jekielek.

