https://www.dailywire.com/news/rep-louie-gohmerts-daughter-publicly-rebukes-him-for-not-wearing-a-mask-says-trump-has-no-remorse

Last week, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) tested positive for COVID-19, which prompted intense criticism from leftists over Gohmert’s refusal to wear a mask. Joining the chorus of rebukes is his own daughter, Caroline Gohmert.

In a social media post last Friday, Caroline – a singer who performs as BELLSAINT – not only chastised her father but characterized President Trump as being a man of “no remorse.”

“Wearing a mask is a non-partisan issue. The advice of medical experts shouldn’t be politicized,” she wrote. “My father ignored medical expertise and now he has COVID. This has been a heartbreaking battle bc I love my dad and don’t want him to die.”

“Please please listen to medical experts,” she concluded. “It’s not worth following a president who has no remorse for leading his followers to an early grave.”

Rep. Gohmert’s office has not publicly responded to his daughter’s remarks.

When announcing his COVID-19 diagnosis last week, Gohmert said that he may have actually contracted the virus by wearing a mask because of how he adjusted it. Scientists generally agree that wearing a mask prevents the person from spreading COVID-19 and does not necessarily safeguard an individual from contracting it.

“I can’t help wonder if that puts some germs in the mask,” he said. “Now that I apparently have it, I will be very, very careful to make sure that I don’t give it to anybody else and we’ll see how it goes.” Gohmert said that he is asymptomatic and will be self-isolating for 10 days. Last week, when news broke that former presidential candidate and CEO Herman Cain died due to complications from COVID-19, leftists on social media immediately blamed Trump for his death, adding that Herman Cain refused to wear a mask and attended the president’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “I feel bad for Herman Cain and his family. But I don’t feel bad for his selfishness, his mocking of a deadly disease, nor convincing others that it is safe to go maskless. I refuse to have sympathy for those who put my family in danger. Wear a motherf***ing mask,” tweeted Tony Posnanski. “Herman Caín thought Covid was a hoax, scoffed at wearing a mask. Died of Covid. Bill Montgomery, co-founder of pro-Trump, Turning Point USA, scoffed at virus. Died of Covid. Rep. Gohmert refused to wear a mask. Has Covid. See a pattern? Covid doesn’t care about partisanship,” tweeted Ana Navarro-Cardenas. Last week, the Netherlands announced it would not be instituting a face mask mandate, arguing that research shows social distancing rules prove more effective at combating the virus than masks. “Because from a medical perspective there is no proven effectiveness of masks, the Cabinet has decided that there will be no national obligation for wearing non-medical masks,” the Netherlands’ Minister for Medical Care Tamara van Ark said. Over in Sweden, where COVID-19 cases continue to drop, the country’s top epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said he sees “no point” in mandating masks in public. “With numbers diminishing very quickly in Sweden, we see no point in wearing a face mask in Sweden, not even on public transport,” he said, as reported by Fortune. RELATED: Sweden’s Top Epidemiologist Says ‘We See No Point In Wearing Masks’ As COVID-19 Cases Drop The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

