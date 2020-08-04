https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/rep-roger-marshall-defeats-pro-trump-republican-kris-kobach/

Rep. Roger Marshall is projected to win the Kansas State Republican primary for the open US Senate seat over Kris Kobach.

Kris Kobach has been a huge target from the left for his strong stand against illegal immigration.

Maybe there’ll be room for him in the Trump administration.

NEW: Rep. Roger Marshall is projected to win the Republican Senate primary in Kansas, according to the AP, defeating Trump ally and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.https://t.co/BRYUFvV1M2 — NPR (@NPR) August 5, 2020

TRENDING: Teen Activist Who Rallied to Defund Police and Remove Police from Schools Is Shot Dead in Chicago

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

