Bob Avakian, the founder and leader of the Revolutionary Communist Party USA, has announced his pick for the 2020 election — Joe Biden.

Even though the communist party leader says Biden still represents a “murderous system of capitalism-imperialism,” he’s a better choice than President Trump.

“Biden is not ‘better’ than Trump, in any meaningful way — except that he is not Trump and is not part of the move to consolidate and enforce fascist rule, with everything that means,” Avakian said in an email to supporters on Monday.

“To approach this election from the standpoint of which candidate is ‘better’ means failing to understand the truly profound stakes and potential consequences of what is involved. The fact is that there can be one — and only one — ‘good’ that can come out of this election: delivering a decisive defeat to Trump and the whole fascist regime.”

“Right now, for everyone who is concerned with ending injustice and oppression, and with the question of whether humanity will have a future worth living—or will have a future at all—removing the Trump/Pence fascist regime from power is an immediate, urgent question and truly historic imperative.”

But Avakian said “to be clear, this means not a ‘protest vote’ for some candidate who has no chance of winning, but actually voting for the Democratic Party candidate, Biden, in order to effectively vote against Trump. This is not because Biden (and the Democratic Party in general) have suddenly become something other than what they are: representatives and instruments of this exploitative, oppressive, and literally murderous system of capitalism-imperialism.”

A vote for Biden is meant to remove Trump, he said.

“This is a regime headed by ‘a demented bully’ with his finger on the nuclear button. It is a regime that, without exaggeration, threatens not just greatly heightened suffering for the masses of humanity but the very existence of humanity itself, through its intensified moves to further the plunder of the environment and its boasts of unequaled weapons of mass destruction and its blatant declaration of willingness to use those weapons, including its massive nuclear arsenal.”

Read the Revolutionary Communist Party USA leader’s full statement here.

