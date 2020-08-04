http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YdVthNLycss/

Tuesday, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel weighed in on Democrats and the media such as The New York Times urging presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden not to debate.

McDaniel told Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company” that Biden is “incoherent at best” and noted the “many” gaffes he has made from running his presidential campaign out of his basement. She argued being unable to participate in a debate is “disqualifying.”

“They’re acting as the media arm for the Biden campaign,” McDaniel said of The New York Times.

She added, “Biden doesn’t want to debate. He is incoherent at best. We’ve seen many of his gaffes from his basement. They are afraid to put him on a debate stage. I just want to say this — I think it is disqualifying. If you cannot debate in front of the American people, and make your case as to why you should be president, as to why you should go up against people like Putin or Xi, then you should not be president. And you need to debate. I think if he doesn’t debate, if he doesn’t do all three, he should be disqualified from actually running for president.”

