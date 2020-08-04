https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/white-house-south-lawn-republican-national-convention-nomination/2020/08/04/id/980585

Republican National Convention is considering using the White House South Lawn for President Donald Trump to deliver his televised acceptance speech for the GOP presidential nomination Aug. 27, according to The Washington Post.

The RNC convention was initially planned to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, but Trump ditched that idea when he disagreed with the governor over the state’s pandemic reopening response.

The convention plans then moved to Jacksonville, Florida, until they were also canceled over concerns the event would spread coronavirus.

Republican delegates are still planning to meet Aug. 24 in Charlotte to nominate Trump for president. Following the event, three days of speeches and programming will take place at locations that have not been chosen yet.

Vice President Mike Pence had told reports Trump would give his acceptance speech in Charlotte, but Trump said no one has decided where the speech will take place.

