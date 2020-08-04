https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/new-york-city-rockettes-broadway-shutdowns/2020/08/04/id/980550

The Radio City Rockettes will not perform their annual “Christmas Spectacular” at Radio City Music Hall this year due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, MSG Entertainment announced Tuesday.

“We regret that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, has been canceled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company said in a statement, according to CNN. “We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition.”

MSG Entertainment also announced 350 employees would be let go, along with 50 employees at MSG Sports, its sister company that owns the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers.

“This was a difficult decision for both companies, as we know that our success rests on the strength of our people, who consistently set the industry standard for excellence and professionalism,” an MSG Entertainment spokesperson said in a statement to CNN. “While we believe this is a necessary step to protect the long-term future of our businesses, we continue to actively pursue solutions that will allow us to safely reopen our doors, so we’re able to bring as many employees back as quickly as we can, once a return date for live events is established.”

Although New York City has begun to lift lockdown restrictions, all Broadway productions will remain closed through the end of the year, according to Playbill.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

