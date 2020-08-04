https://justthenews.com/world/middle-east/saudi-arabia-working-china-expand-nuclear-program-construct-yellowcake-facility?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has constructed a facility for extracting yellowcake uranium from uranium ore. The facility, which was constructed with help from China, puts the kingdom one step closer to its goal of mastering nuclear technology.

The facility, which is reportedly being constructed in a remote desert in the country’s northwest region, has raised the hackles of the United States and other allied nations who look upon Riyadh’s nuclear development plan with some concern.

In 2018, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman vowed that if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, his country would “follow suit as soon a possible.” Publicly, Saudi Arabia currently has no known nuclear-weapons program, nor do they have the facilities needed to construct that kind of weapon, and the Saudi Energy Ministry categorically denied the construction of the yellowcake uranium harvesting facility. But, the Saudis have made it clear that they intend to become proficient in each facet of the nuclear fuel cycle.

Officials in the Trump administration have previously discussed selling nuclear technology and reactors to Saudi Arabia. However, the kingdom refuses to sign onto the standard International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) requirements, which cools the ability of the U.S. to engage with the Saudis in those type of discussions.

The IAEA promotes the peaceful use of nuclear energy and provides protocols and guardrails against the proliferation of nuclear weapons. In 2020, more than 150 countries agreed to the highest IAEA set of regulations available — including Iran, though not including Israel, which doesn’t openly acknowledge its own nuclear weapons program.

The U.S. would likely also need to see Saudi Arabia disavow plans to enrich uranium, which the country has not done. The recently constructed facility produces yellowcake uranium, which still requires multiple processing steps to be sufficiently enriched into uranium that could fuel a nuclear energy plant or a nuclear weapon.

Despite their refusal to sign onto the regulations that would allow for the U.S. to do nuclear business with them, the Saudi Energy Ministry said in a statement to the Journal that their “nuclear program fully complies with all relevant international legal frameworks and instruments governing nuclear energy and its peaceful use.”

Currently, the Saudis are collaborating with Argentina, South Korea, and China on its nuclear project. The United States has issued warnings to its allies and partner states about the dangers of becoming involved with China’s nuclear institutions.

