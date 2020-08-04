https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/seattle-antifa-ventures-into-suburbs-homeowners-brandish-weapons/
Protestors on their way to harass the Seattle police chief @carmenbest at her home, encountered locals who were not in the mood to host protests in their neighborhood.
Protestor: “We are peaceful! You pointed a gun at my face!”
Resident: “That’s why you are peaceful.” pic.twitter.com/QU0FzwReNG
— Mike (@Doranimated) August 4, 2020