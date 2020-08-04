https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/seattle-police-chief-warns-council-business-mob-rule/

(FOX NEWS) — Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best is urging elected leaders to “stand up for what is right” after a group of protesters appeared outside her home over the weekend as pressures continue to mount over the enactment of police reform measures.

In a Monday letter to the nine-member City Council, Best said her home in Snohomish County was targeted Sunday night by “aggressive” protesters, prompting concerns from her neighbors. The crowd wasn’t able to trespass or engage in illegal behavior, Best said, despite their attempts to do so.

“These direct actions against elected officials, and especially civil servants like myself, are out of line with and go against every democratic principle that guides our nation,” she wrote. “Before this devolves into the new way of doing business by mob rule here in Seattle, and across the nation, elected officials like you must forcefully call for the end of these tactics.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

