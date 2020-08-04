http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/wixnvspgc_c/self-help-minneapolis-style.php

Kyle Hooten reported over the weekend for Alpha News: “Minneapolis police tell residents to obey criminals and ‘be prepared’ to be robbed.” Subhead: “Police say that Minneapolis residents should obey criminals and “be prepared” to be robbed amid a wave of violent crime in the city.” Kyle updates his story in the linked tweets below, but make no mistake. This is another milestone on Minneapolis’s road to ruin.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...