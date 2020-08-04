http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/wixnvspgc_c/self-help-minneapolis-style.php
Kyle Hooten reported over the weekend for Alpha News: “Minneapolis police tell residents to obey criminals and ‘be prepared’ to be robbed.” Subhead: “Police say that Minneapolis residents should obey criminals and “be prepared” to be robbed amid a wave of violent crime in the city.” Kyle updates his story in the linked tweets below, but make no mistake. This is another milestone on Minneapolis’s road to ruin.
Minneapolis City Government tells residents to be ready to give up their phones and wallets and to always cooperate with criminals: pic.twitter.com/qQhw4YLRSY
— Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) August 1, 2020
Here’s the entire message I just received from an MPD spokesman and a link to a full article about this: https://t.co/SI41s3NAsn pic.twitter.com/vJVpwZUKmj
— Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) August 3, 2020