“I hope supporters of the bills that we’re talking about today, both in the states and in Congress, turn their efforts to improving the lives of the children who are very much here already and who are so poorly served by the Trump administration and its policies,” she added.

“The word hypocritical does even begin to cover what is happening to women and children across our country,” said Hirono.

Sen. Mazie Hirono slammed the “hypocritical” supporters of a new pro-life abortion bill this week; demanding the Republican-controlled Senate increase “their efforts” towards improving the lives of children “very much here already.”

HIRONO UNHINGED: Senator Hirono Trashes Trump Supporters, Calls MAGA Rallies ‘Totalitarian Heaven’

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.19.19

Sen. Mazie Hirono trashed millions of Trump supporters on social media Thursday; calling his popular ‘MAGA’ rallies “Totalitarian Heaven.”

“Trump and his ultra-right wing base have a symbiotic relationship. They feed his narcissism and he feeds their hatred of others. A match made in totalitarian heaven,” posted Hirono on Twitter.

Hirono made national headlines weeks ago when she spoke with middle school students about their ‘Abortion rights.’

“Sen. Mazie Hirono said to a pro-choice crowd that she told eighth grade students that their abortion rights are under attack,” reports Fox News. “Multiple Democrats spoke at an abortion rights protest on Tuesday in front of the Supreme Court following a wave of pro-life legislation across America that severely limited or even banned abortion after six weeks.”

Here is @maziehirono at the #StopTheBans rally, saying she just told a bunch of 8th grade girls that their abortion rights are under attack. pic.twitter.com/PoaLWD1BaU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 21, 2019

“I just left 60 eighth graders from a public school in Hawaii, and I told them I was coming to a rally in front of the Supreme Court, and they said, ‘Why?’” Hirono said. “I said it’s because we are–we have to fight for abortion rights and they knew all about it.”

“And I asked the girls in that group of eighth graders: how many of you girls think that government should be telling us, women, when and if we want to have babies, not a single one of them raised their hands.”

“And then, the boys who were there among the sixty, I told them, you know, it’s kind of hard for a woman to get pregnant without you guys,” she told the crowd. “They got it.”

“How many of you boys think that government should be telling girls and women when and if we’re going to have babies, and not a single one of them raised their hand,” the senator added.