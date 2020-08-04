https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/south-dakota-kristi-noem-mike-rounds-senate/2020/08/04/id/980589

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., says the state is doing well in handling the coronavirus pandemic because residents are using common sense.

“When they go into stores, they’re wearing a mask – they don’t have to be told to, but they’re wearing a mask,” Rounds said Tuesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV‘s “National Report.”

“They socially separate – they’ve been careful with regard to gathering in large groups. Remember, in South Dakota we’re wide open. Lots of spaces. Our tourism industry is actually working really well.

“People are coming into South Dakota,” he added. “They’re coming in, but when they show up, they’re being reasonable.”

There are 9,020 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Dakota since the pandemic began and 135 deaths.

The state has not closed businesses or ordered a lockdown amid the pandemic, and masks are not mandated in public spaces.

Gov. Krist Noem is pushing for schools to stay open this fall and recently disparaged requirements for children to wear masks in classrooms.

Rounds said big government does not have a role to play in South Dakota.

“I’m pretty proud of South Dakotans in the way they’ve handled this,” he said. “They continue to take it seriously, but they’re not trying to shut down the economy.”

