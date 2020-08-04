https://babylonbee.com/news/crazed-axe-murderers-having-to-switch-to-being-random-snipers-thanks-to-social-distancing/
U.S.—The COVID-19 pandemic has had terrible effects on lots of people and businesses, but one group that has often been overlooked is crazed axe murderers. Thanks to social distancing regulations, getting up close and murdering someone with an axe is off the table.
The post Social Distancing Laws Force Nation’s Crazed Axe Murderers To Switch To Long-Range Sniping appeared first on The Babylon Bee.