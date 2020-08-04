https://www.theblaze.com/steve-deace/maskerade-steve-deace-gives-his-game-changing-take-on-why-mask-mandates-are-giant-frauds

On Monday’s program, Steve Deace delivered game-changing commentary about mask mandates.

“I am not anti-mask. I do not believe any of us have the right not to be inconvenienced during extraordinary times,” Deace began. “I do think though we are entitled to the truth.”

Deace explained that the great state of Hawaii had mostly isolated itself from the mainland for months and had some form of mask mandate implemented since April 20. But, neither safety measure is working to fight the “invisible enemy.”

“[Hawaii] sits over 2,000 miles away from its closest neighbor. And yet, even with 2,000 miles of social distancing, and over three months of a mask mandate, Hawaii has a 700% increase in coronavirus cases,” Deace said.

Deace continued destroying the mask mandate and listed a host of mainstream media sources that for months touted Hong Kong as having been “right about coronavirus and face masks.”

Media coverage dating back to March 12, gave a snapshot of the misinformation put out by Time, the Wall Street Journal, Vanity Fair, CNN, VOX, and many more. Deace read article after article and illustrated how sold the nation was on Hong Kong’s use of masks. On July 29, Deace explained, CNBC reported that Hong Kong is now on the verge of an outbreak that could lead to the hospital system’s collapse.

“So the masks work until they don’t,” Deace said. “The verdict is in. These maskholes don’t know what the hell they are talking about.” Watch the video for more.

