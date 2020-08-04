https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/04/straight-fire-sen-mazie-hirono-walks-out-of-sen-ted-cruzs-hearing-refuses-to-denounce-antifa-video/

Sen. Ted Cruz on Tuesday hosted a Senate subcommittee hearing on Antifa, saying that “violent anarchists and Marxists are exploiting protests to transform them into riots and direct assaults on the lives and safety of their fellow Americans.” The title of the hearing was, “The Right of the People Peaceably to Assemble: Protecting Speech by Stopping Anarchist Violence.”

Attendance wasn’t great:

As Sen. Mazie Hirono was getting up to walk out, Cruz offered her one last chance to say anything critical of Antifa. She passed.

Remember when even Fox News cut away from a White House press briefing when Kayleigh McEnany began to show videos of the rioting in Portland? We guess it’s only OK to show video from during the daytime when protesters are “mostly peaceful” — as in peacefully building shields for the less peaceful segment of the protests later on.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...