Rates of dementia have steadily fallen over the past 25 years, specifically in the U.S. and Europe, according to a study released Monday in the journal Neurology, “Twenty-seven-year time trends in dementia incidence in Europe and the United States.”

Researchers at Harvard University reviewed data from seven large studies with a total of 49,202 individuals.

They found the incidence rate of dementia has declined by 13%, with decreases more profound in men, but only in Europe and the United States.

Declines were not seen in Asia, South America or Africa.

The study said decades of cardiovascular risk management have likely had a substantial effect on brain health.

“The challenge remains to identify the critical causal factors among a variety of interventions influencing blood pressure, cholesterol, and inflammation that may have contributed to the decrease,” they wrote.

“Improved access and provision of education is another major change over the past century that could explain decreasing dementia IRs over time.”

The study comes nearly two weeks after experts in the U.S. said dementia will reach epidemic proportions when the first wave of baby boomers hits the age of 85 in 2031.

