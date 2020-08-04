https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rnc-charlotte-republican-convention-gop/2020/08/04/id/980417

The Republican National Convention will feature a 10 p.m. “nightly surprise” and tributes to “the forgotten men and women of America.”

Axios, attributing details to two senior Trump campaign officials, reported the four-night convention will also include some still unannounced venues.

President Donald Trump is set to be nominated again in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday, Aug. 24. The president is scheduled to deliver his acceptance speech live on the final night of the convention.

Each night the biggest speakers and special events will be held from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. in and around a “central hub” in another metro area, Axios said.

The convention will also include a mix of in-person and virtual speakers. The biggest names will appear between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. every night in a time slot reserved for a “nightly surprise factor,” according to Axios. GOP organizers are hoping the high-profile speakers will be able to generate news coverage through Labor Day.

Each night of the convention will offer a different theme:

Monday — Land of heroes.

Tuesday — Land of promise.

Wednesday — Land of opportunity.

Thursday — Land of greatness and Trump’s plan for “the great American comeback.”

“Let the Democrats have their Hollywood A-listers and their political elite class and social elite class,” said one source, while the GOP contrasts itself as “the party of real, hardworking Americans.”

Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reportedly plans to skip the convention and instead will send Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. Abbott will stay back in order to handle the uptick in coronavirus cases in Texas, according to Fox News.

