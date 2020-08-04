https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Susan-Rice-vice-president-vp-pick-virus-response/2020/08/04/id/980486

Former national security adviser Susan Rice says she has the experience necessary to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a Tuesday appearance on CBS News’ “CBS This Morning,” Joe Biden’s possible running mate said she has dealt with handling global diseases before.

While serving in roles as national security adviser and as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the Obama administration, Rice said she was involved in the response to the Ebola epidemic, the Zika virus and the H1N1 pandemic.

“I understand what disease can do. I understand deeply the economic repercussions for Americans who are suffering enormously and how that suffering has disproportionately affected communities of color in this country, particularly African Americans and Latinos,” she said. “So we have an enormous amount of work to do to come together, to tackle these challenges far more effectively and with a collective sense of purpose than what we have seen under Donald Trump’s leadership.”

She said the Obama administration dealt with previous disease outbreaks “much more effectively than, unfortunately, we’ve seen as of late.”

Rice said she would bring her experience handling crises to the White House if she is selected to run on Biden’s ticket.

“What I would bring [as vice president] is almost 20 years of deep experience at the senior most ranks of the executive branch, getting things done for the American people, wrestling with crises and dealing with the solutions we need,” Rice said.

“So that’s my background as national security adviser and many other roles that I’ve held and I think that’s very important given the nature of the crises a new administration would face from the pandemic to economic recession to our global leadership, which is suffering enormously,” she added.

