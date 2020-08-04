https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/swedens-top-virus-expert-no-point-wearing-face-mask/

Sweden’s top epidemiologist says that with his nation’s coronavirus numbers declining significantly, he sees little value in the use of face masks.

“That Sweden has come down to these levels is very promising,” said Anders Tegnall in a report by Fortune.

Tegnell has stated that Sweden’s decision not to do a full lockdown was the better choice since the virus could be around for years and shutting down society isn’t sustainable.

Tegnell is the state epidemiologist for the Public Health Agency of Sweden.

The World Health Organization, which has been criticized for aiding in China’s coverup of the outbreak, has advised the widespread use of masks.

Sweden’s health department said COVID-19 cases hit a peak in June, and now the infection rate has fallen.

“The curves are going down and the curves for the seriously ill are beginning to approach zero,” Tegnell said, according to Fortune.

Meanwhile, Tegnell said the rise in cases in other European countries that thought they had the virus under control is “worrying.”

Spain, Romania and Belgium are among the nation’s experiencing a rebound.

