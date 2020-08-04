https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ted-cruz-brilliant-opening-statement-at-antifa-senate-hearing/

Posted by Kane on August 4, 2020 7:47 pm

Cruz Opening Remarks at Subcommittee Hearing on Antifa and Anarchist Violence

Here’s the 60-second video Cruz played during the hearing

Reaction on twitter…

Here’s the full hearing…

