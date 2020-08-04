https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/teen-activist-rallied-defund-police-remove-police-schools-shot-dead-chicago/

A teen activist in Chicago who rallied to defund police and remove police from schools was shot dead on Friday.

Caleb Reed was found shot in the head.

No suspect has been named in the shooting.

Caleb lived and was shot in our ward this weekend. He was a light in our community that was extinguished too soon. We need to address the root causes of #GunViolence so that we stop losing our people. I ask that people help continue the work he was doing and pray for the family. https://t.co/WFWv9DXY2Z — Andre Vasquez, Political Account 🌹 (@Andrefor40th) August 3, 2020

The young activist spoke out against police.

This is Caleb Reed, a Freedom Fighter, speaking at a press conference in early June demanding #CopsOutCPS. Such a beautiful soul. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/3JJWRP6uVq — Kelly Garcia (@_KellyGarcia__) August 3, 2020

The Blaze reported:

Caleb Reed, a 17-year-old student activist from Mather High School in Chicago, was found shot in the head on Friday. The teen’s death comes just weeks after he publicly called for the district to remove police from district schools. What are the details?

Reed, described by the Chicago Sun-Times as a “student leader with a youth activist group,” was discovered on a sidewalk of the West Rogers Park neighborhood in the city. He had been shot in the head. The teen, a leader with student group Voices of Youth in Chicago Education, was an advocate of removing police from Chicago schools. No suspect have been named in Reed’s death at the time of this reporting. ‘I’m proud to be a black young man’ Just weeks ago, Reed spoke at a board of education meeting in support of removing police from the district. During the meeting, he recalled his own experience with officers in his school. During the meeting, Reed said, “My sophomore year of high school I was arrested for attending a basketball game because I didn’t have my ID. I sat in a police station for six hours. I knew it wasn’t right at all, but inside I was angry, confused.

