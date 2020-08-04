https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/terrifying-moment-massive-bomb-blast-wave-hits-church-catholic-mass-video/

A MASSIVE explosion rocked Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday.

As reported earlier by Cristina Laila The National News Agency reported that the explosion was at a warehouse for firecrackers near the port.

But now there are conflicting reports including a report at Al-Hadeth that claims the massive explosion was a Hezbollah warehouse in Beirut for missiles from Iran.

TRENDING: Teen Activist Who Rallied to Defund Police and Remove Police from Schools Is Shot Dead in Chicago

Al-Hadeth from Jordan reported (translated):

Security sources said two explosions occurred in Beirut, leaving one wounded. The Lebanese Minister of Health also confirmed that a large number of people were injured.

The site of the accident was reportedly inside the Port of Beirut, specifically Ward 12, a warehouse for explosives.

The massive explosion damaged the glass of buildings in most parts of Beirut, and injured hundreds of people.

One of the videos released was from inside a church in Beirut.
This was terrifying.

Hopefully, the priest is OK.

Beirut looks like a war zone this afternoon.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...