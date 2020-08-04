https://hannity.com/media-room/thanks-de-blasio-nypd-confirms-shootings-177-murders-59-burglaries-31/

Crime across New York City continued to spiral out of control in July, with the NYPD releasing stats showing a triple-digit increase in shootings and a 59% jump in murders compared to the same period last year.

“ Violence with firearms continues to rise in New York City this summer amid the global coronavirus pandemic and economic turmoil, according to statistics released by the New York City Police Department. Murders, burglaries, and auto thefts are sharply up while grand larcenies, assaults, and hate crimes are down,” reports Fox New York.

“The NYPD recorded 244 shootings in July 2020 versus 88 in July 2019, which is a 177% increase. Shootings rose in July in every borough, police said. Through July 31, the city has experienced a 72% spike in shootings compared to the same time last year—772 versus 450 in 2019,” adds the website.

“Our NYPD officers are following the best of the NYPD traditions, working with the community through Neighborhood Policing, responding in real-time to crime spikes by gathering timely intelligence, analyzing crime trends and disseminating preventative measures to stop New Yorkers from being victimized and ensure safety for all,” the department said in a statement.

Read the full report here.

