Not long ago UC Hastings School of Law, as well-regarded law school in downtown San Francisco, sued the city because local neighborhood conditions had deteriorated to the point that the law school was losing prospective students who took one look at the place and said, “No, thanks!” Hastings is a very liberal law school—I don’t think they have a single conservative on their faculty—but as Robert Conquest reminded us, everyone is conservative about the matters they know best or which affect them most directly.

The city settled with Hastings, agreeing to remove 300 tented homeless people. If you live elsewhere in San Francisco, you’re not as lucky.

Christopher Rufo has been reporting on the decay of west coast cities for City Journal, and has posted this 11-minute video showing how bad things have become in San Francisco. It makes for bracing viewing:

