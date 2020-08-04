https://hotair.com/archives/allahpundit/2020/08/04/terrifying-explosion-beirut/

There are no details yet about who, what, or why as I write this at noon, but the clips speak for themselves.

Massive explosion in Beirut, about 30 minutes ago. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/imkMucOCQ8 — Mike (@Doranimated) August 4, 2020

Moment that the second explosion hit #Beirut Lebanon. Many houses damaged, injuries reported. First was at Port. This is closer to downtown pic.twitter.com/6DdmgQFriD — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) August 4, 2020

Close to ground zero in this video of the explosion in Beirut. pic.twitter.com/cjgZQ4NBG7 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 4, 2020

My brother sent me this, we live 10 KM away from the explosion site and the glass of our bldgs got shattered. #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/MPByBc673m — Abir Ghattas (@AbirGhattas) August 4, 2020

Huge blast in Beirut just now! pic.twitter.com/hId8JhZMKV — Tobias Schneider (@tobiaschneider) August 4, 2020

The reason so many cameras were trained on that area when the bomb went off is that there were actually two explosions. The first, smaller one took place at the port, according to reporter Joyce Karam. Beirut residents were filming that when the big boom happened not far away, inside the city itself. Could it be that a fire from the first explosion spread to something combustible, or is a bomb the only conceivable explanation?

Prime Minister Saad Hariri is reportedly okay. Anytime something explodes in Beirut, Hezbollah is the first suspect; Karam notes that the verdict of a UN-backed tribunal into the assassination of Hariri’s father, former prime minister Rafiq Hariri, is expected within days. Maybe this is Hezbollah either sending a statement about the tribunal or defiantly trying to take out the younger Hariri before it’s formally found guilty of killing the elder one.

Stand by for updates. I’m curious to know what generated that distinctive red smoke.

Update: The aftermath of the shockwave.

Update: For what it’s worth: “The state-run National News Agency reported that a fire had broken out in a fireworks storehouse at the port before the explosion. But it was not immediately clear what had caused such a large blast.”

