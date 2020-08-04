https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/04/this-is-fanfic-buzzfeed-takes-on-new-role-as-pr-agent-for-ilhan-omar/

It’s good to be Ilhan Omar. The raging anti-Semite, unapologetic socialist/communist, corruption-riddled congresswoman, and flaming hypocrite can continue to be all of those things and know that she’ll never be held accountable for any of it by her many media admirers.

Over to you, BuzzFeed:

She’s so stunning and brave.

Seriously, BuzzFeed could’ve saved themselves a lot of time and energy by just posting a photo of her and captioning it with “YAAAAAAS KWEEN.”

To be fair, once you read it, you’ll see they did cover it:

Hey, beggars can’t be choosers!

Narrator: It’s not weird given who we’re dealing with.

This is garbage.

