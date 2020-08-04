https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/08/04/thomas-loopy-friedman-admits-this-all-ends-in-november/
RUSH: This is Jenna is in Humble, Texas. Great to have you. Is it Humble or Humboldt? Which is it?
CALLER: Humble. They say Humble.
RUSH: Spell it for me.
CALLER: H-u-m-b-l-e.
RUSH: Okay. Great to have you. Thank you very much. ‘Cause there’s a Humboldt in there, too, and I wanted to make sure I got it right.
CALLER: Okay. Well, God bless you. We love you. My question is it, what makes one medical expert better than another medical expert, particularly in terms of something like hydroxychloroquine?
RUSH: That’s an interesting question. So you’re essentially asking me why when one medical expert says hydroxychloroquine sucks does he get listened to and another medical expert, “No, no, no, the stuff is good,” is he ignored?
CALLER: Yes.
RUSH: Politics.
CALLER: Absolutely. Yeah. Yeah. (laughing)
RUSH: I mean, you laugh, but politics is the answer to the question out there, Jenna.
CALLER: Yes. Yes. Absolutely. I mean it seems to be in everything.
RUSH: Hydroxychloroquine may as well be a slave owner.
CALLER: Yeah. That’s true. Absolutely. I mean, obviously there’s people that have been cured by it successfully. Nothing works 100 percent successfully for everybody. There certainly are these side effects, every commercial that you ever hear, every other —
RUSH: Well, you know, I’ll tell you something, that’s true too. There are always, even in certain medicines, some of them work on some people, some of them don’t on others.
CALLER: Yes.
RUSH: We’re all different.
CALLER: Hm-hm. Yes. Absolutely.
RUSH: We’re all different gene makeup. There’s so many different factors that go into this. So the answer to your question, sadly, is politics.
And the politics of this, folks, let me find — I’ve got time, find the sound bite. Quickly, quickly. It’s number 11. Grab sound bite number 11. Last night CNN, Wolf Blitzer to Thomas Friedman, New York Times. “Do you see an end in sight to all this COVID stuff and everything else?”
FRIEDMAN: Oh, I do see an end in sight. It’s in November. I will walk. I will crawl. I will slither. I will bike. I will hike. But I will be going to the polls to vote for Joe Biden because until, unless we replace this president and this administration, we’re gonna be having the same conversation every day. All right? That is what this is about. It’s about removing this man who has no business being president.
RUSH: There you have it. It’s all gonna end in November, folks. Wolf Blitzed, “When is this gonna end, Thomas? When’s it gonna be over? Do you see an end to this?” Yeah. Yeah. November. But, you know, I have a reaction to this for the lovable and adorable Never Trumpers out there and a lot of you weasely Republicans who think, like Friedman, that Trump is the problem here. But I’m gonna have to get in the monologue segment of the next hour.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Can Thomas Friedman name one thing Biden would do that’s different? He can’t think of one thing because Biden doesn’t know what he’s gonna do. Friedman probably thinks he’s gonna be on the committee running the country. That’s probably what’s going on.