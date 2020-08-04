https://www.chicagotribune.com/nation-world/ct-nw-nyt-infectious-disease-tuberculosis-20200803-4uxj7lta6zcnzdg46pzilanf2i-story.html
It’s not just that the coronavirus has diverted scientific attention from TB, HIV and malaria. The lockdowns, particularly across parts of Africa, Asia and Latin America, have raised insurmountable barriers to patients who must travel to obtain diagnoses or drugs, according to interviews with more than two dozen public health officials, doctors and patients worldwide.