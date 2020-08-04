https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f2a83204dec887547a262e9
Sonya Young won the whole of her £260,000 Welsh home in her divorce earlier this year, but now faces selling it after a judge this week imposed charging orders….
‘Sometimes I don’t think you listen,’ Senator Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, snapped at Ted Cruz as she walked out of the Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Tuesday….
Rescuers searched for survivors in Beirut yesterday after a cataclysmic explosion at the port sowed devastation across entire neighbourhoods, killing more than 100 people….
Darrius Sutton, 23, allegedly carried out at least three drive-by shootings on July 13 and 14. Sutton was arrested in connection to a New York shooting on May 20 but was freed without bail….
A German neo-Nazi on trial over the murder of pro-refugee politician Walter Luebcke admitted to the killing on Wednesday….