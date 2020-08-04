https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-campaign-rnc-file-suit-against-nevadas-recently-enacted-mail-vote?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Trump reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee announced Wednesday that they have filed a lawsuit against the state of Nevada challenging the constitutionality of a recently enacted State Assembly bill that will send ballots to every resident, arguing the measure “puts the democratic process at risk.”

The Nevada Republican Party has also joined the suit, after Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday signed a measure passed by the state’s Democrat-led legislature that requires country registrars to mail ballots to all registered voters.

President Trump has in recent weeks, with the country’s presidential election less than 100 days away, increasingly argued that mailing ballots without a voter’s request, as absentee ballots are done, could lead to vote fraud and long delays in the vote counts.

The suit challenges several specific provisions in the measure that the plaintiffs argue violates the Constitution – including requirements that appear to make election officials accept and count ballots received after Election Day, allowing votes to be cast after Election Day and failing to provide uniform safeguards for processing and counting ballots.

“Democrats changed the rules of the game at the last minute to try and rig this election,” says RNC Chairman Ronna McDaniel. “Nevadans saw the dangers of automatically mailing ballots during their June primary. The integrity of the election was at risk then, and it is even more so now. (The Assembly bill) will destroy the confidence every voter deserves to have in our elections.”

In a press release Wednesday announcing the suit, the plaintiffs also said the Nevada law “puts the democratic process at risk.”

