https://redstate.com/bonchie/2020/08/04/trump-didnt-immediately-praise-john-lewis-when-asked-leaves-many-upset/
About The Author
Related Posts
Pro-Life Leaders Condemn Study Saying Women Do Not Regret Abortion: ‘Deeply Entangled With The Abortion Lobby’
January 20, 2020
IG Michael Horowitz Confirms: ‘We Found, Through the Text Messages, Evidence of People’s Political Bias’ At FBI
December 18, 2019
Trumpism Extols Its Folk Hero
April 8, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy