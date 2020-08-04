http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5B17DOsYvYs/

During an interview with Gray Television on Tuesday, President Trump stated that he wants people receiving unemployment benefits to continue to get $600 a week in enhanced unemployment benefits and stated that for people who are on unemployment, “it’s not their fault. It’s China’s fault that this whole thing happened. … So we want to take care of them, really good, take care of them very well.”

Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro asked, “Do you think people on unemployment should continue to get the extra $600 each week?”

Trump responded, “Yeah. I want to get them. I want to get them a lot. And I want to — it’s not their fault. It’s China’s fault that this whole thing happened. We were setting records. We were doing unbelievable business. It was an incredible thing. We’ve never done so well. Breaking records on employment, on [the] stock market, although the stock market’s almost what it was, which is pretty incredible in itself, but we were breaking every record you can do. And then this — the plague…came in, and it’s not the people’s fault. So we want to take care of them, really good, take care of them very well.”

