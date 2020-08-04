https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trump-conserving-restoring-majesty-americas-public-lands/
PRESERVING AMERICA’S LAND: President Donald J. Trump is taking historic action to invest in America’s national parks and public lands.
- Today, President Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act, which is the single largest investment in America’s national parks and public lands in history.
- This legislation marks the most significant conservation accomplishment since the presidency of Theodore Roosevelt.
- The act renews our national parks and protects local lands, while also serving as a jobs and infrastructure package that will create over 100,000 additional infrastructure-related jobs.
- The legislation will provide $900 million a year in permanent funding to the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), and will allocate $9.5 billion over 5 years to restore facilities and infrastructure in our national parks and public lands.
- This legislation won the support of more than 850 conservation groups, as well as 43 sportsmen and sportswomen groups.
IMPROVING OUR NATIONAL PARKS: The President’s action will improve national parks and public lands for the American people, while greatly benefitting our Nation’s economy.
- Americans who have turned to our national parks for activities during the pandemic are finding them in need of investment.
- Estimates place the national deferred maintenance backlog across all public lands at approximately $20 billion.
- The President’s action will help bring much-needed maintenance to our national parks and public lands, which play an important role in America’s economy.
- Last year, over 327 million people visited our national parks, generating more than $41 billion for the American economy.
- America’s outdoor recreation economy accounted for 2.2 percent of GDP and 5.2 million jobs in 2017.
- The LWCF and public lands contribute almost $60 billion to the American economy and support 400,000 jobs through recreational activities.
- According to a recent economic analysis, every $1 million invested in the LWCF supports between 16 and 30 jobs.
LEADING IN EFFECTIVE LAND MANAGEMENT: This legislation builds on President Trump’s commitment to restore and protect our Nation’s abundant public lands for generations to come.
- Last year, President Trump signed the largest public lands legislation in a decade, designating 1.3 million new acres of wilderness.
- President Trump took action to promote active management of forests under Federal supervision to help prevent catastrophic forest fires.
- In March, the President signed legislation improving the funding process for the United States Forest Service and the Department of the Interior’s (DOI) wildfire suppression operations.
- Taken together, DOI has already expanded or proposed to open nearly 4 million acres across the country to expanded hunting and fishing access, ensuring that hunters, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts are able to fully enjoy our Nation’s lands and waters.