PRESERVING AMERICA’S LAND: President Donald J. Trump is taking historic action to invest in America’s national parks and public lands.

Today, President Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act, which is the single largest investment in America’s national parks and public lands in history. This legislation marks the most significant conservation accomplishment since the presidency of Theodore Roosevelt.

The act renews our national parks and protects local lands, while also serving as a jobs and infrastructure package that will create over 100,000 additional infrastructure-related jobs.

The legislation will provide $900 million a year in permanent funding to the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), and will allocate $9.5 billion over 5 years to restore facilities and infrastructure in our national parks and public lands.

This legislation won the support of more than 850 conservation groups, as well as 43 sportsmen and sportswomen groups.

IMPROVING OUR NATIONAL PARKS: The President’s action will improve national parks and public lands for the American people, while greatly benefitting our Nation’s economy.

Americans who have turned to our national parks for activities during the pandemic are finding them in need of investment. Estimates place the national deferred maintenance backlog across all public lands at approximately $20 billion.

The President’s action will help bring much-needed maintenance to our national parks and public lands, which play an important role in America’s economy.

Last year, over 327 million people visited our national parks, generating more than $41 billion for the American economy.

America’s outdoor recreation economy accounted for 2.2 percent of GDP and 5.2 million jobs in 2017.

The LWCF and public lands contribute almost $60 billion to the American economy and support 400,000 jobs through recreational activities.

According to a recent economic analysis, every $1 million invested in the LWCF supports between 16 and 30 jobs.

LEADING IN EFFECTIVE LAND MANAGEMENT: This legislation builds on President Trump’s commitment to restore and protect our Nation’s abundant public lands for generations to come.

Last year, President Trump signed the largest public lands legislation in a decade, designating 1.3 million new acres of wilderness.

President Trump took action to promote active management of forests under Federal supervision to help prevent catastrophic forest fires.

In March, the President signed legislation improving the funding process for the United States Forest Service and the Department of the Interior’s (DOI) wildfire suppression operations.

Taken together, DOI has already expanded or proposed to open nearly 4 million acres across the country to expanded hunting and fishing access, ensuring that hunters, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts are able to fully enjoy our Nation’s lands and waters.

