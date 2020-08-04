https://www.lifezette.com/2020/08/tucker-carlson-susan-rice-new-frontrunner-for-biden-vp-pick-and-she-is-a-threat/

Susan Rice is the new frontrunner for Joe Biden’s vice president pick, argues Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and she is a serious threat.

Speaking on his show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Monday evening, Carlson argued that the three supposed frontrunners —Kamala Harris, Karen Bass, and Stacey Abrams— are all “just too unimpressive to run,” and in this important election season, the Democrats can’t risk losing.

“Biden’s handlers seem to have figured this out. Above all, the Democratic Party wants to win this year. They’re not in it for sentimental reasons or for love of Joe Biden. They’re in it for the power and they want it—badly,” Tucker said. So the VP pick, he argues, will be far more likely to be Susan Rice, who is “smart,” “hard-eyed,” “experienced,” and “a threat.”

Carlson argued that Rice is a “product of DC,” as she grew up there, and therefore “believes what everyone else in permanent Washington believes.” In other words, Rice, Obama’s national security advisor, is a “fervent neocon” who pushed for the “counterproductive” killing of Gaddafi, backed the bombing of a pharmaceutical factory, and claimed President Trump is a Russian agent.

“This is someone who is highly sophisticated in the nuances of foreign policy,” Carlson continued. “She knew that much of this administration’s actual agenda from arming Ukraine to expanding domestic energy production here in the U.S., hurt Russian interests badly. And yet, Rice didn’t acknowledge that. Instead, she smeared the president as a Kremlin pawn.”

“Only people in Washington like Susan Rice want more pointless wars around the world because they’re the ones who profit from them,” Carlson argued. “Most normal people don’t want more pointless wars because they’re the ones who fight them. But Rice doesn’t care either way.”

In summation, Rice is cold, heartless, and will do and say “whatever she thinks it takes” to gain power. This is why the Democrats want her as VP. Carlson is exactly right in his assessment of Rice, and if she is on the ticket, we should be all the more worried for a potential Biden presidency, as she will be the one truly holding the reigns of power.

This piece originally appeared in ThePoliticalInsider.com and is used by permission.

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of LifeZette.

