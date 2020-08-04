https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/update-al-arabiya-reports-massive-blast-beirut-ammunition-warehouse-belonging-hezbollah-terrorists/

A MASSIVE explosion rocked Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday.

As reported earlier by Cristina Laila The National News Agency reported that the explosion was at a warehouse for firecrackers near the port.

A Powerful explosion has occured in Beirut. It’s not yet clear what caused the blast. #Beirut pic.twitter.com/h7ayT5DKdK — Sputnik Insight (@Sputnik_Insight) August 4, 2020

But now there are conflicting reports including a report at Al-Hadeth that claims the massive explosion was a Hezbollah warehouse in Beirut for missiles from Iran.

Al-Hadeth from Jordan reported (translated):

Security sources said two explosions occurred in Beirut, leaving one wounded. The Lebanese Minister of Health also confirmed that a large number of people were injured. The site of the accident was reportedly inside the Port of Beirut, specifically Ward 12, a warehouse for explosives. The massive explosion damaged the glass of buildings in most parts of Beirut, and injured hundreds of people.

It looked like the mother of all bombs.

Al-Arabiya reported that the blast was an ammunition warehouse belonging to Hezbollah.

BREAKING: Al-Arabiya news network reports that the #BeirutBlast was in an ammunition warehouse belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization. #Beirut pic.twitter.com/t06aI22M07 — Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) August 4, 2020

Update: “Facts about this dangerous warehouse that has been there since 2014 will be announced and I will not preempt the investigations,” says #Lebanon’s PM Hassan Diab in a televised address to the nation following the explosions at Port #Beirut.https://t.co/rjM4qNErhZ — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020

